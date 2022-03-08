MGK Welcomed BTS To Perform At His Wedding To Megan

From Halsey and Camilla Cabello to Ed Sheeran and John Cena, so many celebs have revealed they’re proud members of the BTS ARMY. I mean, with their heavenly vocals, inspiring lyrics, and awesome dance moves, it’s impossible not to fall in love with the group, am I right? While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, March 7, Machine Gun Kelly admitted he loves BTS, too. In fact, he’s such a big fan that he wants them to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox.

MGK opened up about his love for BTS while playing a round of “Burning Questions” with Ellen DeGeneres on her show. In case you’re not familiar with the game, DeGeneres puts a celebrity in the hot seat to answer some tough questions, which they have to answer honestly. Over the years, viewers have learned so much about their favorite stars who’ve played the game, like who Kim Kardashian’s first celebrity crush was and what Kylie Jenner’s biggest pet peeve is.

During the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, fans learned about MGK’s secret love for BTS. The star was asked about which band he’d want to perform at his wedding, and he said, “Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC, but which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

Um, I have so many questions. First of all, when did MGK fall down the BTS rabbit hole? What’s his favorite BTS song? And who’s his favorite member?

While BTS didn’t elaborate on how far his knowledge of BTS goes, he did say he met the group at the Billboard Music Awards, where the group was “stoked” to meet him. “I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come,” he said about inviting them to his wedding to Fox.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTS and MGK first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. During an interview with Yahoo that year, RM explained the other members met MGK at the BBMAs without him because he had to go to the bathroom. He thought the guys were embarrassed because he wasn’t there to translate for them, but Suga said he told MGK, “I watch your videos and your videos are so nice.”

Watch BTS talk about meeting MGK starting at the 2:28 mark in the video below.

Can you believe it’s been five years since then? Hopefully, BTS and MGK can reunite at the 2022 BBMAs!