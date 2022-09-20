Love Is Blind’s Deepti & Kyle Broke Up Months Ago In Secret

After months of speculating about a potential romance between these Love Is Blind co-stars, fans rejoiced when Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams announced they were dating during Love Is Blind: After The Altar, which aired Sept. 16. However, only three days later, on Sept. 19, Abrams and Vempati confirmed that they broke up this past summer in secret — months before the special came to Netflix.

Taking to Instagram on Sept. 19, Abrams announced he and Vempati split up. “I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” Abrams wrote. “Since After The Alter [sic] was filmed, we decided to go our separate ways early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

In his statement, Abrams also shared that he’s already seeing someone new — this time, privately. “I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit,” he added. “As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

Taking to her Instagram on Sept. 20, Vempati also shared how she feels about the split. “Kyle and I are now walking different paths and are no longer together. We couldn’t share these memories over the past year so sharing them now. Thank you all for you continued love and support,” she wrote, before quoting, “People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime.”

So where do Abrams and Vempati stand now? On Sept. 16, AKA the same day After The Altar premiered, Abrams opened up to People about the risks that come with dating — and potentially breaking up with — your best friend. (He conveniently didn’t mention that his and Vempati’s relationship was already over.) “I've been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can't really see that person anymore because it's not fair to your future person,” he told the outlet. “I wouldn't want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It's not cool. I don't think anyone would like that." So I guess that’s a pretty good indication of Abrams and Vempati’s current sitch.

Here’s to Abrams and Vempati finding their happiness, even if it happens off-camera.