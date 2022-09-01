Louis Tomlinson Entered His Hopeful Era With A New Album Announcement

A new Louis Tomlinson era is finally upon us. On Aug. 31, the singer announced on Instagram that his second studio album, Faith In the Future, will drop on Nov. 11. In the post, Tomlinson also released the album’s title, tracklist and cover art, alluding to what appears to show Louis heading into a mysterious (yet hopeful) direction.

“I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In the Future is out 11th November,” he wrote in his announcement. “After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Tomlinson also teased the new era by releasing a new single on Sept. 1, “Bigger Than Me.” The rousing track finds the singer celebrating personal growth over smooth, riff-heavy production.

At the end of the album announcement post, Tomlinson graciously thanked his fans for their support of his solo career. “Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make,” he wrote.

Check out all the details about Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future record below.

Edward Cooke

Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future Release Date

Tomlinson’s forthcoming album will drop on Nov. 11, 2022.

Pre-Order Info For Faith In The Future

Faith In The Future is available to pre-order now. Fans can purchase the album as a CD ($13), vinyl record ($25), and three limited edition cassettes which are $9 each.

Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future Album Cover

The “Bigger Than Me” vocalist unveiled cover art for the upcoming album on Instagram. Shot in ominous black and red light, Tomlinson sported a checkered top while glaring into the camera. On the right of the portrait, Faith In the Future is displayed in red.

Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future Tracklist

Alongside revealing the cover art for Faith In The Future, Tomlinson also unveiled the upcoming album’s track list. The list, which boasts 14-tracks, is scattered along a similar dark background.

Check out the entire list below: