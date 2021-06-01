5 Facts About Lori Harvey That'll Make You Love Her Even More

If there were an award show for celeb couples, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan would take home the prize in at *least* a few different categories: Best New Couple; Sexiest Couple; Most Romantic Couple; so on and so forth. Harvey and Jordan are a dynamic duo that inspires plebians, such as myself, to only accept the finest of circumstances (and people) when it comes to getting cuffed. Yet, despite her lauded actor boo — and famous stepfather, Steve Harvey, of course — Harvey herself is an enigma. These facts about Lori Harvey shed some light on what the 24-year-old celeb has going on.

If you’re in a relationship with someone as prolific as Jordan — who’s pretty much been in all of our favorite TV shows and movies (from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood to Fantastic Four and Black Panther) — it’s expected that people are going to wonder what you do, too. So, ever since Jordan and Harvey made things Instagram official in January 2021, people have been trying to figure out Harvey’s vibe. Is she an actress? Musician? TV personality? Undercover spy? These are all valid questions, particularly because Harvey’s dad has been in show business for years, and entertainers’ kids often follow suit. In many ways, Harvey is no exception to this trend — but here’s some info about the IG baddie that you probs didn’t expect.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. Lori Harvey is a professional model

Perhaps the best place to get a peek into Harvey’s life is on her Instagram, where she has over 3.6 million followers who eat up her influencer content. From brand partnerships with it-girl-coveted apparel brand Naked Wardrobe to collabs with Versace, Harvey is definitely getting her coin — and looking darn good while doin’ it!

Because of her online identity, you might think Harvey’s main lane is in content creation and Instagram modeling. But don’t be fooled: Well before influencers were even a thing, Harvey was slaying the traditional modeling game, walking runways for legendary brands like Dolce & Gabbana and appearing in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel, Pat McGrath, and more. She’s previously spoken out about the importance of BIPOC representation in the fashion world. “I feel like you don’t see a lot of color in the fashion industry in general,” she told BET in 2015. “[My modeling experience] shows girls that look like me that you can do this too, you can break into this industry and play a huge role in it.” Here for it!

Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

2. She has numerous celeb friends

If there’s one thing about Harvey, it’s that when it comes to having a poppin’ social life, she embraces her role as a Hollywood darling and surrounds herself with the crème de la crème. Rolling with a A-list girl gang, the 24-year-old model has been seen with fellow influencers Winnie Harlow and Jordyn Woods, along with R&B musician Teyana Taylor.

Oh, and I forgot to mention: She’s such good friends with Normani that she also appeared in the former Fifth Harmony singer’s beloved “Motivation” video (peep Harvey at the video’s 1:53 mark). I’m jealous!

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3. She also has famous exes, too

Aside from having a star-studded friend group, Harvey’s supposed dating track record is also an impressive feat, including Trey Songz, Future, P. Diddy, his son Justin Combs, and others.

4. She’s releasing a skincare line “really soon”

If you take a look at Harvey’s Instagram, you’ll notice that her skin is pretty flawless — and that can be credited to her passion for everything skincare! A skincare enthusiast who’s “always been really obsessed with having super hydrated, glowy skin,” Harvey recently revealed in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she’s currently developing her own skincare line. She hasn’t yet announced when the line will drop or the products it will include; but, in the video, she uses demo products from the line, including a cleanser and eye cream.

5. She was an avid equestrian

Before Harvey pivoted to modeling, she was super into competitive horseback riding. As a teen, she dreamed of joining the U.S. Equestrian team, according to BET. She was actually on track to compete at the Olympics — and even relocated from Georgia to Florida to attend a college that supported her professional riding career. However, all that changed in 2015 when Harvey injured herself falling from a horse in a showjumping competition, where she broke her back and tore her MCL.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The good news is that she told Vogue she still rides for leisure as of 2018. And, despite Harvey’s athletic dreams coming to an abrupt end, it seems like she’s still living her best life. She’s in a happy relationship, her modeling career is thriving, and she’s diving into entrepreneurship. You go, girl!