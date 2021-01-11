I'm sorry to anyone who was still hoping to shot their shot with either of them, but Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are Instagram official. On Jan. 10, Jordan and Harvey confirmed they're an item when they posted loved-up portraits onto their Instagram feeds. Jordan shared a carousel of two images. Both were darkly-lit, intimate shots of the couple posing by a Christmas tree. As much as I would have loved a gushy caption to go along with the post, People's Sexiest Man Alive kept things simple by omitting a caption entirely.

Harvey's post, which was uploaded minutes after Jordan's, was a picture featuring two Polaroid snapshots from the same photoshoot. Harvey, a model, topped the post off by captioning it with a brown heart emoji.

Both posts tag Leo Volcy, who's the Black Panther star's personal creative director.

Rumors of a possible romance between Harvey and Jordan first sparked in November 2020 when TMZ published a photo of the pair arriving at Atlanta Airport together a day prior to Thanksgiving. "This is the first time the celebs have been linked together one-on-one like this — there were reports they crossed paths at Nobu earlier this year while in a large group of friends," TMZ wrote at the time. "Lori was still with Future back then, but he's been out of the picture since August."

Then, on Jan. 1, The Sun released pictures of the duo arriving at yet another airport together. This time the two were spotted getting off a plane in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While they haven't publicly commented on the dating rumors thus far, a picture says a thousand words, right?

Happy for them!