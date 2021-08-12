Lorde Isn't Down With Those T-Swift Comparisons

Lorde is so not here for comparisons between her and Taylor Swift. The singer just released “Solar Power,” her first single since 2017, and it’s drawing comparisons to other Jack Antonoff-produced tracks. Specifically, fans seem to think it resembles music released by T-Swift. They might share the same producer, but in a new interview, Lorde made it very clear she’s drawing inspiration from her own creative well. Lorde's quotes about Taylor Swift comparisons call out sexism, and rightfully so.

Lorde sat down for an interview with the New York Times and dished all about her return to the scene and finding her way in an “unforgiving” industry. But she also had a bone to pick with those lumping her into the same category as other singer-songwriters.

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” the singer said. “I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement.”

Lorde went on to call it “insulting” to insinuate her producer has more creative control over her music than she does. “Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.” Lorde said she ultimately believed such notions are “retro” and “sexist,” especially when fans drop theories about her and Antonoff dating.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Lorde made it impossibly clear her work with Antonoff is a collaborative process. “I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don’t like. And I beat them out of the work that we do together,” she said.

Lorde and Antonoff’s relationship might be completely platonic, but she told the outlet it’s still an incredibly special one. “No one who’s in a job that isn’t my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack,” Lorde said later. “He’s like a partner to me. We’re in a relationship. It’s not a romantic relationship, but we’ve been in it for seven years, and it’s a really unique thing.”

Ethan Miller/WireImage/Getty Images

Lorde’s got a lot of love for her friend and fellow pop star, but that doesn’t mean she wants to be compared to her. Lorde and Swift are their own people, and they’re owning that individuality.