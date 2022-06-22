This Is What Lorde Thought Of Solar Power’s Initially Mixed Reviews

Lorde is once again in full summer mode. On June 21, the singer honored the first anniversary of announcing her third album Solar Power with two major announcements: a dreamy music video for her single “The Path” and her latest newsletter. In the latter, she notably reflected on the past year, specifically the mixed reviews her album received. In typical Lorde fashion, her words are honest and unflinching.

“I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and the lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote. “It took people a while to get the album – I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! – and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first.”

The New Zealand singer dropped Solar Power on August 20. It was her first album in over four years, and it didn’t garner the same universal acclaim that her previous records Pure Heroine and Melodrama received. At the 2014 Grammys, she won Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Royals,” which appears on Pure Heroine. The sing was also a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2017, she released her sophomore album, Melodrama. The record was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammys and placed No. 460 on Rolling Stone’s 2020 revision of their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

While Solar Power debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 last year, it didn’t receive unanimous acclaim. The album holds a 69% rating on Metacritic.

While Lorde didn’t directly say how she felt about Solar Power’s reviews, she said in her newsletter that the album’s creation and release was a learning experience. “I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before,” she said. “Sounds dry but true!!!”

It doesn’t sound like she’s dwelling on any sad feelings. She’s currently on her Solar Power world tour and said it’s “undoubtedly” her best live show...ever.

“I used to sit alone in my hotel room on show days, binge watching Bake Off, Ambien and Vitamin D on the bedside, my skin pale, my stomach knotted in fear,” she wrote. “These days, I’m out the door in every city, walking for miles, eating gelato after dark, finding tiny wine bars, trying on vintage clothes down secret streets, laughing with friends, and playing better and better shows for you as a result. So yeah. Thank you for all of it.”

In her newsletter, Lorde also shared the release of her music video for “The Path” in conjunction with the June 21 Summer Solstice. It’s a prequel to her “Solar Power” music video.

“The Path” MV captures the singer aimlessly wandering by the sea. She coasts up a nearby path while singing about the different eras of her career, eventually bursting out into choreography with a tribe of dancers. “I’m so proud of my buds for learning the dance in this one. Hope you like it,” she said.

It’s touching to see, that while the album received a mixed response from critics, Lorde is still reveling in the record. Here’s to more heartfelt newsletters from Lorde.