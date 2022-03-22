All the top pop stars will be in Chicago this July. On March 22, Lollapalooza announced the 2022 lineup for their annual music festival. This year, the fest starts on July 28 and runs for four days through July 31.

The lineup, which Lollapalooza announced by sharing their signature poster on Instagram, includes the perfect mix of iconic rock bands (to honor the festival’s alternative roots) and trendy pop stars (to honor my need to dance away the stress of the past two years.)

This year, the festival’s headliners are pop stars Dua Lipa and Doja Cat, rock acts Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, and Metallica, as well as rappers J. Cole and Lil Baby. Rounding out the list of headliners is DJ Kygo. Plus, alt-rock staple Jane’s Addition will appear as a special guest. The frontman for Jane’s Addiction, Perry Farrell, first founded Lollapalooza in 1991.

Even better, the entire festival lineup is a treat for the ears. Lollapalooza will feature a cornucopia of artists currently tearing up the zeitgeist, including Glass Animals, The Kid LAROI, Euphoria’s Dominic Fike, Måneskin, Jazmine Sullivan, and Don Toliver.

It’s also a particularly stellar year for fans of female pop music, aka the pop girlies. Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams, WILLOW, King Princess, MUNA, Girl in Red, and Caroline Polachek are all performing.

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The festival takes place in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park, and tickets are currently on sale through the Lollapalooza website. They start at $350 for general admission. Single-day passes are not on sale.

With previous headliners included everyone from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Megan Thee Stallion, Lollapalooza is a staple stop on the summer festival circuit. There is no doubt that Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, MGK, and the entire lineup are going to turn it out.

JAVIER TORRES/AFP/Getty Images

Now before you make your way to Grant Park, I have one tip to provide based on my impressive credentials as a routine Lollapalooza attendee. Bring a reusable water bottle. The last thing you want to do is find yourself missing out on Dua Lipa’s set because you’ve been standing for hours without drinking any water. Stay hydrated, stay safe, and stay having fun.