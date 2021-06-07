Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather exchanged blows in an eight-round exhibition boxing match on Sunday, June 6. Since Mayweather is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time with a 50-0 record in his career, viewers were impressed Paul lasted that long against him in the ring. However, after a video surfaced online showing the undefeated champ appearing to knock out the YouTuber and then choosing to hold him up instead of letting him fall, fans are questioning everything. These tweets about the Floyd Mayweather v. Logan Paul fight call it rigged, and after watching the clip, you’ll be thinking the same thing.

The pay-per-view fight was held inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The bout was not scored, so there were no judges during the event and no official winner was declared. There was also no knockout that happened, but as the fight dragged on, viewers thought Mayweather definitely had the upper hand. According to ESPN, he landed 43 total blows against Paul, who delivered 28 back. 36 of Mayweather’s punches were power shots, while Paul had 21. Mayweather also got 17 shots to the body compared to just one body shot for Paul. While in the ring, Mayweather admitted Paul was better than he expected. "You've got to realize I'm not 21 anymore but it's good," the boxer, who competed between 1996 and 2015, said. "I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy."

Fans initially thought it was an entertaining match, but after watching a video that showed Mayweather seemingly helping Paul when he was about to fall, viewers are looking at the fight in a whole new light. An account named @defnoodles posted the clip on Twitter after the event. “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Many noticing Floyd Mayweather knocked out Logan Paul in this moment of the fight, but chose to hold Logan up instead of allowing Logan to fall,” their tweet read.

Fans weren’t happy about the video and accused the fight of being rigged.

Whatever the case, Mayweather and Paul put on a good show.