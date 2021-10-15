Lizzo 100% Dragged Haters Of Her Totally Sheer Look From Cardi's B-Day Party

Lizzo turned heads with her unforgettable outfit choice at Cardi B’s 29th birthday party. While leaving the dancehall-themed bash at LA River Studios on Oct. 11, the “Rumors” singer was photographed wearing a purple mesh dress with nothing underneath besides matching pasties and underwear. She also opted to go barefoot and style her hair in a long ponytail. While many fans said she rocked the look, there were some who criticized her ensemble, saying it was too revealing. Lizzo's response to hate over her see-through dress was the most epic clapback, however.

The star flaunted her outfit in several pictures and videos on Instagram on Oct. 13, revealing her sheer dress was entirely covered in iridescent crystals. So many fans complimented her look underneath her posts, writing things like, “HOT DAYUM QUEEN,” “Omg you look beautiful,” and “Soooooo pretty.” Sadly, there were also a handful of users who didn’t like the dress at all. They made it clear by commenting mean things like, “A bra would have helped” and “You don’t look confident or self-loving when you dress like that.”

See Lizzo’s viral see-through dress below.

A day after sharing her posts, Lizzo went on IG Live to address the criticism, and she didn’t hold back whatsoever. "It's very funny to me that people are upset that I'm wearing a see-through outfit or that I'm twerking in a see-through outfit. [They're saying], 'This is disgusting,’" she said.

The singer then asked why haters don’t have anything better to do than spread negativity online. "Don't you have bills to pay? Don't you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don't you have a life to live? Don't you want to fall in love and make friends? Don't you got sh*t to do?” Lizzo said. “Why are you worried about me?"

At one point during her Live, Lizzo reportedly pulled down her pants, showed her bare bottom to the camera, and then told haters, “Kiss my a**.”

While not everyone liked her see-through dress, Lizzo said she’s not letting the hate get to her. "I don't give a f*ck if people are mean to me. I'm rich, b*tch, and I'm beautiful, and I have a beautiful family. I am good. I got friends who love me. You think I'm worried about y'all? I'm not worried about y'all," Lizzo said during her Live. "Let people live, bro. Let people wear whatever the f*ck they wanna wear. Mind your f*cking business."

At the end of the day, it’s up to Lizzo — and no one else — to decide how she wants to dress.