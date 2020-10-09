5 Lizzo Halloween Costumes That'll Make You Stand Out Like A Queen

Lizzo epitomizes queen energy. She's got multiple platinum records and Grammys under her belt, is besties with Hollywood’s elite, and has even graced the cover of Vogue. Such queen energy isn't easily duplicated, but fans can sure try. As the spooky season approaches, there's a number of fierce looks Lizzo debuted in the past year that will give you major costume inspo. These Lizzo 2021 Halloween costumes are a whole. damn. look.

The past year was truly Lizzo’s time to shine. She released “Rumors” with Cardi B, the song of the summer, which hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. I still can’t stop listening to it y’all. Somehow, even in a year when many major awards shows and red carpets were cancelled, Lizzo still managed to serve looks left and right. She stunted on and off the ‘gram, and she consistently made waves with her TikTok videos. Between her booty shaking clips with her besties, and her videos calling out body shamers, she's practically TikTok royalty, too.

As you can see, Lizzo's had an epic year, and hey, who wouldn't want to channel that energy? Here's all the intel you'll need to dress up like her for Halloween.

1. Lizzo’s “Rumors” Music Video

Lizzo looked like an IRL goddess in her “Rumors” video with Cardi B, and you’ll need to bring a fierce attitude to this look. This gold dress comes in a wide range of sizes and is just as dreamy as Lizzo’s original look from the visual.

The standout piece from Lizzo’s look was her glittering gold crown, which had her looking every bit the part of a queen. Etsy has a similar version, which will have you looking like royalty right at home.

2. Lizzo’s 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Look

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo turns heads every time she leaves the house, but she really amped up the glamour when she hit the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys on March 14. Like the star she is, Lizzo was shining bright in a glitzy green number. Her glam look from Balmain channeled Diana Ross in a big way, and you can pick up a more affordable version of the dress from Lulus.

Just be sure to toss a mock Grammy under your arm and you'll be the biggest VIP of the night.

3. Vogue Cover Girl Lizzo

If you're here for some ~drama~ this Halloween, nothing was more dramatic than Lizzo's September 2020 Vogue spread. She slayed big time on the cover and in the accompanying glossy photos.

To pull this look together at home, start with a hot pink halter style bodysuit such as this one from Fashion Nova.

Most importantly, you'll want to find a massive fuchsia cape to throw over your shoulders. A floor-length cape may seem like a lot to hit the town with, but it will keep you warm during the chilly October nights.

4. Green-Haired Lizzo

Instagram

In July 2021, Lizzo shocked fans by going green with her hair. “They say the devil works hard… but my glam team works HARDER!!!” Lizzo captioned her post. She added, “SLIME GREEN FOR THE DAY-YAY-YAY.” In the pic above, she posed with her makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, who completed her look with green eyeshadow.

This lime green wig features a similar hue.

Lizzo’s glittery fringe bra is another staple of this look.

5. Fenty Fashion Show Lizzo

Lizzo’s appearance at Rihanna’s 2020 Savage X Fenty fashion show was unforgettable. It's the ultimate honor to be invited to Rihanna's event, and Lizzo slayed the stage big time. RiRi's 2020 show kicked off on Oct. 2, and Lizzo's appearance was undeniably one of the highlights. She hit the catwalk in an all-blue outfit consisting of gloves, a lacy bra and underwear, and fishnet tights. This is a super easy look to recreate, seeing as Rihanna's Fenty lingerie line carries most of the pieces.

The blue lace bra Lizzo wore in the show is on sale.

The lace thong Lizzo wore is also available for purchase.

The standout part of Lizzo's look were her fishnets, which retail on the Savage x Fenty site for $50.

Just add a pair of blue lace gloves to your look and you're ready to rock Lizzo's risqué runway ensemble. Now, all you have to do is go out there and make Lizzo proud.