Do you ever just sit in awe of all the ways Rihanna continues to outdo herself in multiple industries? The correct answer is duh. Having already dominated the fashion industry with the introduction and continued success of both her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her luxury Fenty fashion line, she's found yet another way to make jaws drop with the celebrity lineup for Savage X Fenty's 2020 fashion show, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2. As Rihanna writes in a teaser video for the show, "Y'all ain't ready."

Known for one of the most diverse, inclusive shows in fashion history, pretty much, Rihanna's 2020 Savage X Fenty show appears to be no different, judging from the very limited details released so far. According to the brand, the new collection will range in size, from XS to 3X, and in bra size, from 30A-42H to 46DDD. You! Love! To! See! It! The star-studded roster of models include, probably most importantly, the inimitable Lizzo, who is hopefully feeling good as hell about this. That's literally not even all. Joining Lizzo are names like Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Normani, Chika, Big Sean, and *takes a big breath* Shea Couleé, just to name a few.

Of course, the "show" will be far from a typical fashion show — every year, it's an entire ~production~ in the best way possible. In 2020, in addition to the many celebrity models, viewers can expect an entire slate of musical performances from the likes of Travis Scott, Rosalía, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Ella Mai. You'll be able to watch it all go down on Friday, Oct. 2 on Amazon Prime, where you'll also be able to shop the new collection. Get ready for yet another innovative, mind-blowing, and straight-up fire celebration of every body there is.