A Live-Action Polly Pocket Movie Is Coming With Lily Collins As The Iconic Doll

Lily Collins is getting all dolled up. After her Netflix series Emily In Paris set the internet on fire last year, she’s teaming up with Girls creator Lena Dunham to play everyone’s favorite childhood doll: Polly Pocket. Yep, the nostalgia is very real.

The popular doll brand has been a staple of childhood toys since 1989. While it’s still unclear if the movie will tackle important real-life issues like why all Polly Pockets are constantly stepped on or why the rubber doll clothes looked so appetizing, it’s already shaping up to be a story to remember. According to Deadline, it will follow a young girl and her friendship with a pocket-sized woman (aka Collins). If you need me, I’ll be pretending this is the unofficial Life-Size sequel we deserve.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director,” Dunham said in a statement on Thursday, June 24. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Collins (who’s also executive-producing the film) shared the news in a sweet Instagram post of her own, which features a throwback photo of her holding a Polly Pocket purse as a little girl. “Little Lil, big news. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!” she captioned the pic. “I am partnering with the most inspiring team... to reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun, modern way... bringing these tiny toys to the big screen. Truly so excited to be coming on as both a producer and Polly herself! Can’t wait to dive into this pastel world...”

Polly isn’t the only iconic doll to inspire an upcoming movie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are set to direct Margot Robbie in Barbie, with the actor playing the titular role. Hollywood is about to be a real dream house.