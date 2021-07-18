Lili Reinhart Shot Back At A TikTok Rumor That She Has A No Eye Contact Rule

These days, it’s easier than ever to share rumors about celebrities online. From TikTok to gossip pages like DeuxMoi, you can allegedly learn your favorite stars’ deepest secrets with a single click. But be careful, because not everything you read about your faves is true. Case in point: Lili Reinhart just shut down a false TikTok rumor that she has a no eye contact rule on set.

On Saturday, July 17, the Riverdale star addressed a viral TikTok in which a user shared a news story about how Kylie Jenner supposedly doesn’t allow her factory employees to make eye contact with her. “As someone who worked on film sets, this is true for any celebrity,” the TikTokker says. “You’re not allowed to look at them. I’m not going to name names — but one of them rhymes with Billy Beinhart.”

It’s pretty obvious who the user was referring to, and Reinhart wasn’t having it. “Not sure what you think you’re gaining by spreading false information. Check yourself,” Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “You all know by now that I have to stand up for myself when I see sh*t like that. Can’t stand it. 🙄”

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Reinhart has had to deal with online rumors this year. In January, someone successfully impersonated her to give interviews to multiple publications (including Seventeen magazine) claiming that her Riverdale character Betty Cooper’s romance with protagonist Archie Andrews was ongoing.

The actor reshared Seventeen’s apology statement regarding the false interview on her Story, writing, “For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @Seventeen. Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it."

After formally addressing the impersonator, Reinhart also appeared to subtly call them out in a January 23 tweet. “Honestly, whenever someone hurts me or f*cks me over... I allow myself to feel upset.. but then I say well it's a good thing I'm a successful, badass boss bitch," she tweeted alongside a gif of Mad Men's Peggy Olson smirking in sunglasses.

Keep telling them, Lili!