Lil Nas X's Reaction To His Grammy Nominations Was So Freakin' Hype

Lil Nas X is headed to the Grammys! The singer’s debut studio album Montero was released in September 2021, and it got the recognition it deserved when the 2022 Grammy nominees were announced on Nov. 23. Not only are fans so proud of Lil Nas X, but he’s so proud of himself. His reactions to his nominations were so, so hype.

Lil Nas X scooped up four nominations this year across a number of major categories. His song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” received a nod for Record of the Year alongside stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and more. Additionally, the full album was nominated for Album of the Year.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” only saw more love from there. The track is also being considered for Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, his song “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Lil Nas X could have played it cool, but, well, he did just the opposite. He had no problem sharing his sheer excitement, and with each consecutive nominations, his tweets became more impassioned. You can see the hilarious reactions to his 2022 Grammy nominations below.

