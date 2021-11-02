Lil Huddy’s transition from TikTok superstar to pop rock sensation appeared to be seamless. After all, with 32 million followers and counting on TikTok, he already had a loyal fanbase who were excited to hear his new music and support him. Huddy released his debut album on Sept. 17, and the songs were more personal than they ever could have expected. Now, he’s revealed more specifics of what certain songs were about, and how they relate to his love life. Lil Huddy’s quotes about heartbreak and past relationships were so real.

In a new Nov. 1 interview with Consequence of Sound, the TikToker opened up about his emotion-packed music more than ever. As he told host Kyle Meredith, he’s become more in touch with his feelings thanks to songwriting.

“Not really knowing my feelings has always kind of been my thing,” he admitted. “Not really understanding them. Me starting to write about all these relationships has helped me tap into this part of my brain I forgot I even had. It's almost like I didn't even know I had. I'm getting so much deeper and intricate than I was in the actual relationship itself.”

But Huddy also admitted it can be challenging to reflect on the past. “It's brought me back to such a place of crazy times,” he said. “Being able to channel those old relationships is a lot.”

There’s one song in particular, “Headlock,” which Huddy admitted is particularly personal.

“I honestly, realistically, have never broken up with a girl in my life. I've never been the one to call it quits. I think I've done it maybe one time, but that was when I thought I got cheated on... different story. I get so into relationships and I get tied into them and that's what the "Headlock" feeling is,” he explained. “I can't let you go, and I don't want to be the one to let you go, like, if you want to break my heart, be the one to do it because my I feel f*cking soul tied to you.”

Of course, Huddy’s fans have witnessed all of his relationship ups and downs, especially because a lot of his past drama played out online. The singer shared a very public relationship with fellow TikToker Charli D’Amelio from December 2019 to April 2020 , and while they’re now friends, it hasn’t always been that way. As he told Elite Daily in April 2021, the breakup was “a really tough time” for him.

Living life in the public eye isn’t easy, but thankfully, Huddy has learned to channel all his romance frustration into his music.