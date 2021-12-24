Here's Everything Airing On Lifetime This Christmas Day

Lifetime’s holiday blitz of movies starts long before the turkey is served at Thanksgiving, but the ending date always remains the same: Christmas Day. For 2021, the network that’s become synonymous with romantic holiday films beat its own record, debuting 30 new titles, from An Ice Wine Christmas to It Takes a Christmas Village. The capper is Lifetime’s Christmas Day 2021 schedule, which will premiere the final new film for the holiday season and a “best of” roster airing the rest of the day.

Although Lifetime now has competition in the holiday movie game from several sources, including Netflix and Disney+, the cable channel has multiple things going for it to be the Christmas Day channel of choice. First off, it’s a tradition: Lifetime has been airing holiday movies for nearly 25 years, before Netflix even existed as a DVD-by-mail company. Second, since most viewers haven’t been streaming its new Christmas titles endlessly for weeks leading up to the big day, like Netflix fans may, watching them as they air is the best way to see them.

Besides, the fact that it’s Christmas Day makes these films perfectly timed for watching live. And the commercial breaks allow for plenty of time to stop for hot chocolate, present unwrapping, and eating dinner.

The fun begins at midnight on Christmas morning, with a pair of movies designed to keep parents entertained and awake as they set up the presents downstairs and put together the larger “some assembly required” gifts. Then there’s a break for families to sleep in (and children to wake them up) before the marathon starts in earnest at 11 a.m., just in time for holiday brunch. Then it’s wall-to-wall Christmas entertainment until midnight, with everything from the new Writing Around The Christmas Tree to all three films in the Merry Liddle Christmas trilogy.

Here’s the full lineup for Lifetime’s Christmas day marathon of movies. All times listed are eastern standard.