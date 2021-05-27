It finally happened: HBO Max released Friends: The Reunion on May 27. The special reunited the iconic cast from the ‘90s hit series and featured a slew of heartwarming and fun moments. But Twitter’s favorite part? When Lady Gaga made a guest appearance and performed Phoebe’s iconic song “Smelly Cat” alongside Phoebe herself, Lisa Kudrow.

An hour into the special, Kudrow settled in with her guitar on the iconic Central Perk set as the audience cheered loudly, already anticipating their favorite song.

“Don’t get too excited,” Kudrow responded to the applause. “I haven’t done this in a long time.”

After Kudrow sang a few lines perfectly — instantly getting back into the character fans know and love her for — the cafe door opened and the Mother Monster herself popped in. “Do you need some help?” the singer asked.

“Yeah, I think so.” Kudrow replied, way calmer than literally anyone else could have been if approached by Lady Gaga.

After admitting “Smelly Cat” is one of her favorite songs, Gaga began to sing the catchy tune, with Kudrow soon joining her. The duo make an incredible team, and the song got even better as a gospel choir joined them — really elevating “Smelly Cat” to a whole new level.

Kudrow may have joked after the performance that she still thought the song was better when just Phoebe sang it (a very Phoebe thing to say), Gaga was super earnest with the Friends star. “Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on Friends that was the, I don’t know if this is the right way to say it, but the different one, or the one that was really herself,” she said to Kudrow.

Kudrow was clearly moved. “I’m gonna start crying,” she replied. (Same, Phoebe, same.)

Unsurprisingly, Twitter loved the whole thing.

Many gave the duet high praise, with people only half-joking in their predictions of a slew of awards and record-breaking success for the performance.

Viewers also commented on Gaga’s appearance, since she was decked out in a classic Phoebe Buffay lewk.

The musical moment also reminded fans that another mega famous musician has performed this song before: Taylor Swift sang “Smelly Cat” at a 2015 concert, during which Swift brought out Kudrow herself and the duo performed the song together.

Here’s hoping Gaga’s next album features a guest appearance by Kudrow, maybe with some assistance from T.Swift too.

Friends: The Reunion is streaming on HBO Max now.