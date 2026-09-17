Another star is born! Shortly after Lady Gaga shocked fans by revealing she had welcomed her first child earlier in September with her fiancé Michael Polansky, new details about the ultimate Little Monster have been revealed. Specifically, the child’s gender and named were published in a Sept. 17 report, and it certainly sounds like Gaga drew some serious inspiration from one of her iconic musical moments when choosing a name.

According to TMZ, Gaga and Polansky have welcomed a baby girl named Rose Bean Polansky. The couple has yet to officially confirm this information, but diehard Gaga fans wouldn’t be shocked to learn she picked the name Rose for her baby. After all, it was Gaga’s cover of the classic Edith Piaf standard “La Vie en Rose” that secured her the lead role in 2018’s A Star Is Born, in which she sang the French ballad in an opening scene.

A Star Is Born (and “La Vie en Rose” by extension) is what launched Gaga from a powerhouse singer into a bonafide movie star, and she’s frequently spoken emotionally about how the film changed her life. After the movie wrapped, Gaga even got a massive rose tattoo along her spine to commemorate the importance of “La Vie en Rose” in her career and life.

The botanical name also leans into Gaga and Polansky’s love story. In 2025, Gaga released the romantic ode “Blade of Grass,” which she revealed was inspired by Polansky proposing to her with a simple strand of vegetation rather than a showy diamond ring.

As for Rose Bean’s middle name, Gaga may have also dove into her musical history. Her 2011 hit “Born This Way” was inspired by singer and activist Carl Bean’s 1977 disco tune “I Was Born This Way,” as Gaga herself confirmed in a 2021 social media post. There’s pretty good reason to believe that Rose’s middle name is a tribute to Carl Bean, along with following the horticultural theme of her first name.