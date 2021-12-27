Kylie Showed Off The Adorable Kitten She Got For Christmas

Kylie Jenner’s family just got a little bit bigger. No, she didn’t have her second baby yet, but she did welcome an adorable kitten into her home over the holidays. That’s right — Kylie Jenner’s new pet kitten was a Christmas gift, and if you haven’t seen pictures yet, you’re in for a real treat, because the makeup mogul’s newest edition to the family is adorable.

Even though she wasn’t featured in this year’s family Christmas photo, it looks like the 24-year old still managed to have an un-fur-gettable Christmas. The youngest KarJenner showed off her new kitten, AKA the cutest Christmas gift ever, in a series of IG stories posted on Dec. 25, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. She hasn’t confirmed the name of her new kitty yet, nor do fans know who gifted her the adorable furball, but that’s not stopping her from sharing some precious footage of the kitty in its new home.

Kylie’s Christmas cat is a stunning mix of orange and brown, and has the biggest eyes I’ve ever seen on a kitten. Jenner hasn’t shared if the kitten was a gift from Santa, one of her sisters, or boyfriend Travis Scott, but I’m enjoying the videos either way. If you missed the original snaps, you can find the videos reposted on a Kylie Jenner fan account called @KylieSnapchat.

If you’ve been following the reality star for a while, then you probably know this is not Kylie’s first pet. Or her second. Or her third. Jenner is already the mother to nine (!!) adorable dogs: Norman, Bambi, Sophia, Odie, Ernie, Penny, Harlie, Rosie, and Kevin. She even used to run an Instagram account for Norman and Bambi, called @normieandbambijenner, but the account hasn’t been active in over four years. Let’s hope Kylie’s other fur babies are good with cats.

With nine dogs, a new kitten, a toddler, and a baby on the way, Kylie’s about to have a full house on her hands. But if there’s anyone who can juggle it all, it’s Kylie Jenner.