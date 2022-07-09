Kylie Called Out A TikToker For Lying After He Delivered Food To Her

Kylie Jenner hasn’t jumped into much social media drama in recent years, but after a TikTok about her went viral on Wednesday, July 6, the reality star officially entered the chat. In the clip, an Instacart delivery worker recognized that he was making a delivery to none other than Jenner herself, but apparently not all of his claims were true. Kylie Jenner called out the TikTok user in her comments, claiming he lied about parts of the story.

In a dramatic storytime on TikTok, Instacart shopper Pablo Tamayo recounted his experience delivering a $12 grocery order to an “Ashton” at a home that looked a lot like Kylie Jenner’s — because it was Kylie Jenner’s. Alongside his storytelling were several videos of the exterior of Kylie’s home and his interaction with a security guard that allegedly walked Tamayo through the gated property and to the front door. While at the door, Tamayo claimed to have seen inside the celebrity abode and heard a baby crying — likely Kylie’s newborn son that she’s kept very private. The excitement in Tamayo’s storytelling makes the encounter feel believable, but before the clout got to his head, Kylie herself humbled him.

Though Tamayo captured the home from the outside, there was no way of him recording up close and personal, so he tried to explain what he saw: “I literally walked in there, the gate is closing behind me, I’m walking through this little pathway with, like, a river beneath it and I just leave it at the front door.” He also expressed that the tip he received was not big enough, given who he was delivering to — “This b*tch could have paid me more.”

A lot of Tamayo’s story was verified by Jenner herself, who took posted a video the next day of the sandwiches she made with the pepperoni he had delivered her. Although she didn’t directly tag Tamayo, Jenner did clear up a few things about his Instacart story in the comments of her post.

“I did not order this myself. ! He WAS tiipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??” Jenner wrote. If Kylie took the time to clap back, you know she means business.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kylie rounded back to add another comment: “no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.” Lying about meeting anyone of the Kardashian-Jenner family is bound to get you in trouble because Hollywood royalty sees everything.

Since posting the video on July 6, Tamayo hasn’t responded to the call out. The video remains posted on his TikTok account, which leaves me to wonder what is actually the truth?