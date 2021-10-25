Kristen Stewart Shaded Basically All The Movies She's Ever Been In

Every great actor has a few clunkers in their filmography, but if you ask Kristen Stewart, she’d tell you she’s been in way more bad movies than good ones. Of course, most fans wouldn’t agree with her — the beloved actor has been dazzling fans since the early 2000s. But despite being in tons of fan-favorite flicks, Kristen Stewart said she thinks she’s only been in five “really good films” in a recent interview — and no, it doesn’t sound like she considers Twilight one of them.

Stewart got brutally honest about how she views her acting career during an Oct. 23 profile in The Sunday Times. She admitted that picking the right movie role is incredibly difficult, calling is “a total crapshoot,” and revealed that out of the nearly 50 movies she’s starred in, she feels only about one tenth of them are actually great. “I’ve probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films,” Stewart said. “Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’”

While she wouldn’t name all five of the movies, her upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer is likely one of them, considering she’s received considerable pre-Oscar buzz for her performance. Stewart also revealed she counts her 2014 drama Clouds of Sils Maria and her 2016 thriller Personal Shopper as two of those five “really good” movies. Both of those films were written and directed by French director Olivier Assayas, who Stewart praised.

But Stewart is still cool with most of the other films she’s done. “That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them],” she continued. “I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films, and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun.”

CG Cinéma

Stewart didn’t call out any of her least favorite movies in the interview, but she did describe what it feels like to be making a movie she knew wasn’t going to turn out great. “The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie but we’re all bracing until the end,” she said. “It’s like starting to date someone and going, ‘Woah! I don’t know what we’re doing!’ But when you’re in the middle of a movie you can’t just break up.”

Sadly for all the Twihards out there, it doesn’t sound like Stewart considers the iconic vampire saga to be among her best works. While she didn’t fully reveal her thoughts on the supernatural film series, she did express her disbelief in how popular it became: “If you’d told me we were going to make five Twilights when we did the first, I would not have believed you.”

Summit Entertainment

While K-Stew might not be the biggest fan of all her movies, tons of other people sure are, and it’s not stopping her from continuing to star in exciting new films. Fans can next catch her in the royal drama Spencer when it hits theaters on Nov. 5.