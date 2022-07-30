Kourtney Was V Supportive Of Charli On IG After She Began Dating Landon Barker

Charli D’Amelio got the ultimate seal of approval from Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, and it’s extra meaningful now that she’s part of the Kardashian-Barker sphere. Everyone’s favorite TikTok dance queen, Charli D’Amelio, has been linked with Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, since late June, and the pair are seem to be going strong a month into their relationship. Obviously, dating a famous musician like Travis Barker’s son is one thing, but it also means that D’Amelio is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s step-son. The pressure to impress is definitely on D’Amelio but she seems to have easily charmed Kourt, who showed her support by featuring D’Amelio’s fragrance line on her Instagram story.

Towards the end of June, D’Amelio was spotted showing her support at Landon Barker’s boohooMAN collaboration launch. Following the event, the paparazzi snapped a picture of the pair that Barker himself liked on Instagram. Not long after that, the couple was seen together again holding hands as they left an MGK concert, confirming that they are indeed dating. In the month that the two have been together, Barker’s famous father and new step-mom haven’t really addressed the relationship, but Kardashian did show D’Amelio some love in her IG story on Friday, July 29.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian posted a dreamy picture on her Instagram story that featured D’Amelio’s new fragrance, Born Dreamer. The star-capped bottle had no caption other than a series of emojis followed by a tag to D’Amelio’s Instagram. D’Amelio was quick to repost it on her social media (I would, too), adding “Thank you @kourtneykardash.” Getting the Kardashian stamp of approval is a privilege and the shoutout undoubtedly graced the @borndreamerbycd Instagram with a wave of followers from loyal Kardashian fans.

Instagram

D’Amelio and Barker’s relationship seems to be flourishing, as evidenced by all the pictures they’ve snapped together on Instagram stories and posts. D’Amelio shared a collection of sweet couple pics on July 23 that showed off how comfortable she and Barker are with one another. One photo showed D’Amelio carrying Barker on her back, even though she’s wearing heels that I’d definitely trip in. The caption for the carousel of photos is “ironically hot or something” and judging by the last picture that confirms the couple’s relationship, fans agree that it is definitely hot.

The D’Amelio/Kardashian connection may not have been a surprise for fans, but it actually makes total sense. I mean, both families are thriving with their own Hulu reality shows — could this new relationship lead to a The Kardashians/The D’Amelio Show crossover? That would be some truly can’t-miss TV.