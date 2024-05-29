The Cast Of Knives Out 3 Is A Win For Horny People Everywhere

The next installment in the Knives Out series just got a star-studded update. Andrew Scott, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, and Glenn Close will be joining Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The choice to bring on Fleabag’s Scott and Challengers’ O’Connor in the third Detective Benoit Blanc movie seems like a special gift for all the people currently (see: eternally) thirsting over the two actors. But they aren’t the only new castmates causing a stir. Spaeny’s titular role in Priscilla earned her a Golden Globe nom and plenty of continued hype. Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, anyone?) and Kerry Washington are veterans of high-stakes drama. And when it comes to problem-solving, Olivia Pope is a pretty good match for Benoit Blanc.

While there aren’t many details about Knives Out 3 available yet, according to the film’s official X account, the upcoming movie will center on Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet” — so more treacherous than an egomaniac on a private island and a villainous cable-knit-clad Chris Evans.

Besides retweeting cast updates on X, Knives Out creator Rian Johnson hasn’t given much away when it comes to the highly-anticipated third film. “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from [John Dickson] Carr to [Agatha] Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” he wrote on X on May 24.

Johnson followed up his tweet, “We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title [Wake Up Dead Man], which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”

Despite the hints, Johnson hasn’t shared how the all-star cast came to be. The only thing fans know for sure? Johnson was a *huge* fan of O’Connor’s film Challengers. “So I loved loved LOVED ‘Challengers’ - didn’t know what to expect, and walked out of the theater totally buzzing. It’s smart and sophisticated while still poppy and propulsive, basically ‘Design For Living’ as a kick-*ss sports movie. Seriously IT’S SO GOOD,” he tweeted after seeing the film.

Does that mean audiences will see any tennis-related motifs in Knives Out 3? It’s unclear, and Netflix still hasn’t shared a release date for the film. TL;DR: You have time to rewatch Scandal.