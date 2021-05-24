Kim K Put Kourtney On BLAST For The Way She Treats Her Nannies

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are alike in a lot of ways. They’re both loving moms, style icons, and have settled down over in Calabasas, California. One thing they aren’t on the same wavelength with? How much they do (or don’t) incorporate nannies into the family. Kim Kardashian called out Kourtney over how she treats her nannies and it was honestly so savage.

Kim and Kourtney got into a heated argument over treatment of their nannies in a May 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As Kourtney told KUWTK cameras in a confessional, she and Kim’s nanny got into a “little disagreement” during a trip.

Word of the confrontation got back to Kim, who was less than pleased. Kim told her older sister the nanny felt “degraded” by the way Kourtney spoke to her and even accused her of yelling.

Kourtney defended herself by saying that simply wasn’t true, and told Kim she had a reason to be upset with the nanny. According to her, the nanny told her son Reign he would go to jail if he talked in the car. Despite this, Kim still didn’t approve of Kourtney’s handling of the situation. "It should have been in private," said Kim. "She said [she] wish[ed] you would've tapped [her] on the shoulder and said, 'Hey, something's really bothering me. Can I talk to you?' and [you] could have talked in private."

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Kourtney hit back by saying the nanny was the one who raised her voice, and told Kim she would never hire a nanny like that for her own kids. The fight took a turn for the worse at that point, with Kim accusing Kourtney of going through nannies at lightning speed.

"Kourtney, you can't even keep a nanny," Kim spat back.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kourtney didn’t let Kim’s comment slide, and she hit back with a heated response. "Kim, shut the f*ck up, honestly. The way you're talking is wild," Kourtney replied, later telling cameras Kim was “projecting.”

There was no real resolution in their heated argument, so when it comes to their nanny feud, these two are going to have to agree to disagree.