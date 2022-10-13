During the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, fans got to see a behind-the-scenes look at the famous family’s March interview with Variety, which landed Kim Kardashian in hot water for her controversial advice for women in business. The episode also showed how Kim dealt with the immediate backlash surrounding her comments.

In the episode, Kim addressed the backlash while on a phone call with her mother, Kris Jenner. When asked how she was doing, Kim admitted she was “mortified” over the whole situation. “I don’t know what to do because obviously, it’s all my fault,” Kim said.

Kris tried to comfort Kim by telling her that she didn’t do anything wrong. “It’s not your fault, sweetie,” Kris said. “People misunderstood where you were coming from.”

In the now-infamous March 9 interview, Kim told Variety that she had “the best advice” for women in business: “Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” At the time, fans thought her comments were insensitive considering she comes from a place of privilege.

Kim tried to clarify her comments in a confessional during the latest episode of The Kardashians. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards all women, like as if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work that they do because I see it every single day,” Kim said. She explained that “the most important people” in her life who helped her get to where she is today “are all women,” so she “hated” that her message got misunderstood. “For that, I’m so sorry,” she said.

The SKIMs founder discussed the matter further over lunch with her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview,” Kim said, adding that she still stands by her comments. “And it’s like I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes, I believe you have to work hard in order to do that.”

Kim said she was “blindsided” by the backlash, which is why she took time to reflect on her comments. “Enough people were so I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they do,” she said. “I do understand that a lot of people weren't given the same opportunities as us."

In a confessional, Khloé said that people would have “crucified” Kim no matter what advice she gave. “They're always going to say, ‘Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth,'" Khloé said. "It's frustrating when the world doesn't want to see you for who you are and they always want to make whatever you say a personal attack."

New episodes of The Kardashians premiere every Thursday on Hulu.