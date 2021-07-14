Kim Compared Her Post-COVID Anxiety To Her Paris Robbery

Who hasn’t been affected by post-pandemic anxiety? After quarantining for months, it’s no surprise that even celebrities are having a hard time getting used to “normal” life again. Kim Kardashian compared her post-COVID anxiety to her Paris robbery, and I really can’t blame her.

In an exclusive bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended its 20-season run on June 20, 2021, Kim opened up about her anxiety, discussing how quarantining after COVID impacted her recovery. Following her traumatic Paris robbery in 2016, she struggled with serious anxiety, and recently confided in sister Khloé Kardashian while visiting Malibu. "I came to Malibu like, not too long ago and went to Nobu. I have not left my house, really, since quarantine. I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye and talk to him and come up to me and ask for photos,” Kim explained. “I was like, ‘No, absolutely not.’” Kim joked that she would only agree to take pictures with fans if they were six feet away and using a selfie stick, but even that caused some serious anxiety for the reality star. Khloé agreed, “It’s crazy that people even feel that comfortable to go up to someone.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim continued, saying that she felt like she had agoraphobia after her Paris robbery. This specific type of anxiety disorder is one in which a person fears and avoids places that might cause panic, sometimes causing the feeling of being unable to leave home. “Hated to go out, I didn't want anybody to know where I was and didn't want to be seen,” she said.

When asked about the 2016 Paris attack, Kim has previously described the robbery as the scariest thing she ever went through, recounting that the moment the robbers broke into her hotel room made her think, “This is it.”

Khloé showed her full support, telling Kim that if she didn’t want to leave her house, she didn’t have to. “Just because things are opening up again, doesn’t mean it’s safe,” Khloé said.

Post-pandemic anxiety is real, people, and even the Kardashians are going through it.