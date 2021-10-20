Kim K Posted The Cutest Pics Of Saint Wearing A Kanye West Shirt

After Kanye West officially changed his name to “Ye” on Oct. 18, many fans were torn on how to feel. But there’s one person who has his back all the way. West’s 5 year old son, Saint, was seen rocking a Kanye West T-shirt in a new Instagram post on his mom Kim Kardashian’s account, and the cuteness was too real.

Kardashian shared not one, but two new photos of Saint on Oct. 19, and they were both equally as adorable. First up in the slideshow of photos was a snapshot of Saint staring directly at the camera. He was seen wearing a large gold chain (you remember the one Kim talked about on Ellen, right?) and one of his dad’s merch designs that featured a bear on the front wearing the infamous shutter shades. The bear, of course, appeared on the cover of West’s first three albums, 2004's College Dropout, 2005's Late Registration, and 2007's Graduation.

Kardashian also shared a close-up photo of Saint’s braids and gave a glimpse of the back of his T-shirt. “All the feels," she captioned the post, along with several emojis including a spade and black heart.

You can see Kardashian’s photos of Saint wearing a Kanye West Shirt below.

If the new photo set feels like cuteness overload, you’re not alone. Kardashian’s post was flooded with comments about how adorable Saint looked in his dad’s T. “Such a cutie,” KarJenner hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote. Kardashian’s bestie Fai Khadra said Saint’s pics were the “best!!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra thought the pics were “sooo cute.”

While fans seem convinced Saint is taking after his dad, Kardashian has sworn he looks much more like her. In August, when a fan on Twitter deemed Saint his dad’s “twin,” Kardashian replied in surprise. "Really? People say this all the time!" she responded. "Why do I think he's my twin????"

One thing’s for sure: Saint is getting cuter with each passing day.