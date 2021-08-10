It’s pretty much indisputable that Kim Kardashian’s kids look strikingly similar to her. North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, are mini-me versions of their momma, and they’ve even been known to wear matching outfits at times. That being said, Kim admits her eldest daughter, North, also looks a lot like one of her aunties. What Kardashian does North West look most like most? Here’s what Kim had to say.

Kim is a busy lady, but she always makes a point to keep in touch with her fans. During a Twitter convo on Aug. 9 with several different fans, she touched upon the similarities between her kids and Kanye West.

One fan tweeted, “Saint looks like a light skin Kanye. Like seriously twins!!!!!”

Kim didn’t exactly agree with that statement. “Really?” she asked. “People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”

However, when another fan pointed out how similar North West and Kourtney Kardashian look, Kim agreed all the way. The fan even went as far as to call them twins. "@KimKardashian, some people say North is Kourtney's twin," the fan wrote.

"Now this I agree with so much!!!" Kim replied.

There ya have it, Kim is convinced North is totally twinning with her auntie Kourtney, but that doesn’t change the fact she has so much in common with her mom. For example, when Kim was a kid herself, she was the spitting image of her daughter. In 2014, the reality star posted a side-by-side of her as a child and a photo of young North West. She captioned the post: "ME/NORTH #MiniMe."

As fans pointed out in the comments, the two really are twins, especially when looking at childhood pictures of Kim.

At the end of the day, North definitely got her beauty and charm from her mama, but there’s an unmistakable resemblance between her and Auntie Kourt, too!