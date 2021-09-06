Fans Are Convinced Drake Used A Kim K Lookalike In His Suggestive New Video

Drake and Kanye West have shared an on-again, off-again friendship for years, and it’s safe to say they’re very “off” right now. They both released albums in summer 2021, and as two of the biggest rappers in the game, fans pit them against each other and have compared the albums endlessly. The competitive streak isn’t just fueled by fans, though. The rappers were at each other’s throats before their respective releases, and West even viciously posted Drake’s address online before his album dropped. Drake hit back by unleashing a slew of shade-filled lyrics on his new record, but the feud didn’t end there. Fans noticed even more subtle shade from Drizzy in his latest music video. These tweets about the Kim Kardashian lookalike in Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" video will leave you shook.

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, arrived on Sept. 3, exactly seven days after West’s new record hit streaming services. While Drake was safe on West’s Donda, the same couldn’t be said when Drake’s album arrived. He took aim at Ye in several different songs. In particular, Drake’s song “7 AM on Bridle Path” directly called out West for the address leak.

Drake raps, “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ’Stead of just a post out of desperation.”

Now fans are convinced the album’s lead single, “Way 2 Sexy,” delivered a serious dose of shade as well. The official music video, released the same day as the album, featured a model who looked strikingly similar to Kim Kardashian. It didn’t take long for fans to notice and Twitter was soon flooded with posts about the lookalike.

The lookalike appears around the 3:10 mark in the video, during a segment in which Drake and a group of models star in a fake commercial for a perfume called “Wet by Drake.” The model in question is Gallienne Nabila, and she really packed on the PDA with Drake in the visual. Given that there were previously rumors flying that Drake had hooked up with Kim K, the lookalike moment stood out as being all the more shady.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

You can see Drake’s video for “Way 2 Sexy” below.

Whether it was intentional or not, Drake’s model of choice definitely got ~everyone~ talking.