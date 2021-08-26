Will Kim Keep Kanye's Last Name? Her Reported Plans May Surprise You

Kanye West shocked fans on Aug. 24 when he filed a petition in Los Angeles to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to his popular nickname, Ye. And while that’s all good and dandy, his wife Kim Kardashian won’t be dropping her last name despite their impending divorce. Yep, together or not, Kim Kardashian will keep Kanye West’s last name, and she’s got an important reason as to why.

One might think Kardashian would be quick to ditch her ex-husband’s name, but seeing as he’s doing the same, but it turns out she wants to keep it in the family. After all, West is the last name of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Sources close to the former couple told TMZ Kardashian "will not eliminate West from her name" because she “feels it's important for her to keep the same last name as her 4 children."

That being said, she’s completely supportive of West changing his name if he wishes to do so. The source added Kardashian “fully supports his desire to go by ‘Ye’” because “he's been known as Ye for years.” Additionally, the insider said Kardashian believes people will still recognize him as Kanye West anyway.

Basically, keeping the same last name as her kids is more important to Kardashian than distancing herself from the West moniker.

It’s not exactly shocking to see Kardashian continue to rep the West name. Despite their divorce, she’s continued to publicly support him. When West held his first listening event for his upcoming album Donda in July, Kardashian was in attendance. She also attended his second listening party several weeks later. Things have remained amicable on multiple fronts. The former couple both agreed to joint custody of their four kids with little back and forth.

Kardashian and West called it quits earlier this year after seven years of marriage and officially filed for divorce on Feb. 19. Things will surely change drastically in their lives moving forward, but Kardashian isn’t letting go of the hyphenated West at the end of her name.