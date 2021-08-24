Here's The Deal With Kim & Kanye's Friendship After Their Divorce

When Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on Feb. 19, it marked the end of an era for celebrity marriages. The stars met in 2003, and while they both dated different people throughout the ‘00s, they built a friendship that seems to have outlasted even their heartbreaking divorce. Although the two don’t have plans to get back together any time soon, at least this Kim Kardashian and Kanye West friendship update is encouraging.

Did you know Kanye West didn’t even know Kim Kardashian’s name the first few times they met in 2003? The businesswoman told Ryan Seacrest during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which aired back in 2017, that the rapper was asking his friends, “Who is this Kim Kardajan?”

Almost two decades and four children later, it’s safe to assume West won’t forget his ex-wife’s name any time soon. Amidst their public divorce, Kardashian and West are maintaining a “friendly relationship,” according to a source close to the couple.

The source told People, “Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though," the source said. "She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings."

As West prepares to release his next album, Donda, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has recently been supporting her ex’s work.

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space,” the insider continued.

Referencing Kardashian and West’s four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, the source said that the couple “are able to make amicable decisions that benefit the kids.”

"It's admirable," the source continued. "They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad."

It’s encouraging to see what looks like an amicable divorce turn into a respectable friendship. West and Kardashian seem to be putting their differences aside in order to put their children’s happiness first and foremost.