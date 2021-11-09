Kim Kardashian is speaking out after the Nov. 5 tragedy at the Astroworld Festival that left eight dead and hundreds injured. Following an official statement from Travis Scott, the night’s headliner, other stars have been coming out of the woodwork to make their thoughts heard. But whether it be a KarJenner family member, or another member of the music industry, all of the celebrity reactions to the Astroworld tragedy have been beyond heartbreaking.

Astroworld Festival took place in Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas, and was slated to be a two-day event. However, Scott canceled the second night of the event after a crowd surge turned deadly Friday night. Kardashian shared her statement about the tragedy to Instagram and admitted the family is in a state of “shock.”

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story. “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Instagram

Kendall Jenner, who was in attendance at the fest, also spoke out. "I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved," she said on her Instagram story. "Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Instagram

Meanwhile, Drake, who made a surprise appearance at Astroworld Fest Friday night, posted a statement of his own. "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” he wrote on his IG story. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

He continued: "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

Megan Thee Stallion, who was not in attendance at the festival, spoke out about the tragedy during an appearance at Glamour’s Woman Of The Year event on Nov. 8. As she told ET, the incident hit particularly close to home.

"Houston is my hometown. It has a special place in my heart,” she said. “I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help. I want to support. Always. That's my duty. That's what I gotta do. And we're just sending prayers and we're sending condolences. And we're sending positive energy to everybody and their family."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scott’s statement about the incident arrived just hours after the casualties were announced. “I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Festival organizers have said they will issue full refunds for both days of the event. Additionally, Scott has offered to cover all funeral costs for the eight fans who died.