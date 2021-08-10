Khloé Got Real About Her Debilitating Migraines And How They Affect True

Khloé Kardashian has shared her experiences with migraines time and time again. On Monday, Aug. 9, she got more real than ever. The star shared a series of tweets explaining how difficult it can be when she forgets her medication when going out. “I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it's just a bad headache. if only they knew!!” she said. “That feeling is torturous and indescribable.” The worst part is Khloé Kardashian said debilitating migraines come between her and True.

"I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be," the Good American mogul tweeted, explaining she left home without her migraine medication. When one fan replied saying they get migraines, too, and are “incapacitated” until it passes, Kardashian said, “I agree so deeply with that statement! I literally cannot move if I have a migraine. Lifting my head off of a pillow seems like the most unbearable task.”

She eventually told fans she felt “totally fine” after taking her medication. "There's no way I could be on my phone if I was still experiencing my migraine," she said, adding her tweets were inspired by a work incident that happened earlier. "I’m just a little frustrated because I had to be late for some thing and I told them why but they all sort of chuckled at me.”

While replying to another fan, Kardashian admitted that sometimes her migraines affect her time with her daughter True, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. “I feel so badly when I get one especially when they come in between me and my daughter. She’s only three years old so she doesn’t understand that I genuinely cannot lift my head up when I experienced one,” she said. “Most adults don’t understand.”

In a July 2020 interview with Prevention, Kardashian said she’s been getting her migraines since she was 12. During the pandemic, they were especially bad because she had “no real support system” while parenting True. “There have been times when I'm in her playroom and have a migraine, and I will just lay on the floor,” Kardashian said at the time. “She'll say, 'Mommy, play,' and I can't explain to her that I can't. I just put guilt on myself. I think any new mom would do that."

Thankfully, she said her medication has helped bring the pain down. Kardashian ended her series of tweets by sending a message to those in similar situations as her. “I love you guys!!!!! I’m so sorry to all of the migraine sufferers on my timeline,” she said.