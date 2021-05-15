Kendall Got Real About How She Feels When People Say She's "Setting A Bad Example"

Kendall Jenner is getting so real about the disconnect between her family's life and reality TV. In Vogue's new digital series called Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety, Jenner touched on a ton of subjects related to her struggles with anxiety and social media. In the latest episode, she talked about how perception in the public eye affects her. Not afraid to hold back, Kendall Jenner’s response to being called a “bad example” is so honest.

In the episode from May 13, Jenner talked with Dr. Jorge Partida, Chief of Psychology at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, to discuss how social media plays into her anxiety. "Personally, what's affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see. There's just literally too much," she began. "I find that the more I'm looking at a screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me."

When discussing the idea of social media acting as a positive reinforcement for people, Jenner related to the topic. Mainly, the pair addressed how people who feel the need to leave negative comments may be using someone as a scapegoat for their issues. "A lot of the feedback, if it is negative, that I've ever gotten is, 'Oh, you're setting a bad example' or 'this is horrible, I wouldn't want my kid to see this,'" she said.

In response, Dr. Partida asked Jenner what she'd say to those people who blame her as a "bad example." She said she would tell them, "I don't know how much you know about my family or us, but there's an assumption of the kind of people we are or who we are that I could say pretty confidently is pretty inaccurate."

She continued, "We have a reality TV show, so people know a lot of our lives, but there's still such a lack of actually knowing our character [and] who we are."

When asked if there was a specific moment that stood out to her, Jenner admitted, "Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me, and I think upsets me the most, is when it's someone claiming a false narrative for me," she began. "The internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context," she added.

Jenner has dealt with numerous haters over the years through social media. Recently, she described her reaction to haters saying she's "too privileged" to have anxiety in the May 6 episode of Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety. "I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl," she said.

She explained her experience with anxiety as a disconnect, like anyone else who struggles with it. "I’m still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions," she concluded.

