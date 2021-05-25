Kelly Osbourne Has A Message For People Saying She Got Plastic Surgery

Kelly Osbourne is putting pesky plastic surgery rumors to rest. The former Fashion Police hosts is proud of her recent transformation, and wants fans to know it was au naturale. After debuting a new look on Instagram on May 23, Kelly Osbourne responded to plastic surgery rumors by keeping it real.

Osbourne shared one photo in particular to Instagram that really got fans talking. After losing 85 pounds throughout the past year, fans said the star was looking notably different in her latest selfie, and many jumped to conclusions. However, Osbourne promised she’s never gone under the knife.

“Good morning everyone,” her caption began. “I’m currently in hair and makeup right now. I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am. And I have not done plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lip, in my jaw, and in my forehead.”

Osbourne closed out her post with a message for those doubting her honesty. “I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment,” she said.

Still, some of her followers, were incredulous about her transformation. “Who is this??? I’m very confused,” one person commented. “Amazing what surgery can do,” another troll said.

In October 2020, Osbourne took to Instagram to reflect on her fitness journey. She shared a slew of red carpet photos and said she “can’t believe” it’s really her in the images. “Hard work, acceptance of who you really deep down under all that insecurity/fat can turn into a beautiful thing. In the past I lost weight for social acceptance. This time... I did not lose weight anyone but myself and it feels great!!! If you too are on a path transformation before you do anything... you have to learn to love yourself,” she said.

For Osbourne, loving herself means embracing being natural.