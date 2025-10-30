Kalybriah & Edmond Reveal Where They Stand After Love Is Blind

Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey were one of the only couples to reach the wedding ceremonies at the end of Love Is Blind Season 9. But sadly, they were not ready to enter into a marriage together. That doesn’t mean their relationship is totally over, though, right? After hinting that they may continue to work things out after the show during the finale, the two revealed if they had gotten back together since the failed wedding or not at the reunion special.

As viewers saw, Kalybriah and Edmond had a rocky road to the altar. Their sweet moments were undercut with frequent disagreements over important topics like premarital sex and avoiding conflict. But when it came to the climactic question, Edmond was all in, saying “I do” on his wedding day. Kalybriah, however, could not reciprocate, saying she couldn’t pretend to be 100% in her decision just yet, and didn’t think Edmond deserved any uncertainty.

Although Edmond took the rejection hard, it seemed like the two were still open to dating one another outside of the time constraints of the show. Edmond asked his former fiancée is she’d still consider a relationship “down the road maybe,” to which Kalybriah responded, “I will never write you off.”

Netflix

Now a year and a half passed that final exchange, Kalybriah and Edmond opened up about their journey after the non-wedding during the Season 9 reunion.

The former couple seemingly fully ended things at the altar, with Kalybriah opening up about how she felt Edmond would use crying as a manipulation tactic to avoid accountability. “A lot of it happened off camera,” Kalybriah said of Edmond’s most incendiary actions towards her. Because certain disagreements were not shown, Kalybriah said: “On camera, I looked like this angry Black woman.”

But thankfully, the exes ended things with a hug, with Edmond admitting that he was perhaps too blindly devoted to Kalybriah that he became dismissive of her actual needs. “No matter what you said I was going to keep on being locked in,” Edmond admitted.