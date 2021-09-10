Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed" Lyrics Tell The Most Tragic Love Story

Kacey Musgraves has finally released a follow-up to her Grammy award-winning 2018 album, Golden Hour. On Friday, Sept. 10, she debuted Star-Crossed, which is described as telling an “extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.” The album’s title track captures the project’s overall sound and vibe. “Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams,” the singer sings at the start of the track. Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed" lyrics are relatable to anyone who’s experienced heartbreak, so grab some tissues because you’ll definitely shed a tear listening to it.

Fans speculated Star-Crossed was inspired by Musgraves’ divorce from singer Ruston Kelly. After getting married in 2017, the two announced they’d called it quits in July 2020. “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work,” the stars explained in a joint statement.

Musgraves confirmed her new album was partially inspired by her divorce in a Sept. 10 interview with NPR. “This record is inspired largely by some major life changes,” she said. “You can easily say it is a post-divorce album, which yes, it is factually on paper. But this album is full of a lot of love and gratitude for that person, for Rustin, for my life, and my ability to explore all the emotions as a songwriter.”

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

To go along with her album release, Musgraves released a 50-minute Star-Crossed film on Paramount+ that brings her songs to life. Watch the Star-Crossed trailer below.

The three-minute title track doesn’t include many lyrics but it uses its haunting instrumental track to tell the rest of its story. “Star-Crossed” will hit anyone who’s gone through a devastating breakup hard. Check out Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed” lyrics in full (via Genius) below.

Intro

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Verse

Let me set the scene

Two lovers ripped right at the seams

They woke up from the perfect dream

And then the darkness came

I signed the papers yesterday

You came and took your things away

And moved out of the home we made

And gave you back your name

Chorus

What have we done?

Did we fly too high just to get burned by the sun?

No one's to blame

'Cause we called all the angels to save us

Called them by name

But I guess they got lost

Star-crossed

Outro

(Star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed)

(Star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed)

(Star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed)

(Star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed, star-crossed)

Star-crossed, ah

Ah, star-crossed

Star-crossed, ah

Star-crossed

Star-crossed

Star-crossed

You can also listen to the song below.

Musgraves sure knows how to pull on fans’ heartstrings!