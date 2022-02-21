Justin Bieber’s Rescheduling Tour Dates After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Justin Bieber’s first concert tour in five years has hit a snag. Just days after kicking off his Justice World Tour in San Diego on Friday, Feb. 18, a rep for the “Peaches” singer announced that Justin Bieber had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Feb. 20. As a result, Bieber’s show in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday was rescheduled for a later date in June.

A Feb. 19 statement shared on Twitter read that, “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas.” The statement also mentioned that while Bieber is “hugely disappointed” to postpone the show, the “health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.” The new date of the Las Vegas show will be Jun. 28, and this will be the third time that this particular show has been rescheduled.

The Justice World Tour, which was originally going to be the Changes Tour in 2020, was pushed back. Since then, Bieber released his album Justice in 2021, which prompted the change to the Justice World Tour. In addition to the Las Vegas show on Sunday, Bieber is set to perform two more shows this week — in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Inglewood, California on Thursday, Feb. 24. It was announced that the Arizona show has also been rescheduled for a date in June as well, but there is no word yet on whether the show in California will also be postponed as well with Justin Bieber testing positive for COVID.

A rep for the Bieber said that the “Lonely” singer is “feeling OK” and found out he tested positive on Saturday, a week after he performed at a “Homecoming Weekend” pre-Super Bowl party. The invite-only party in West Hollywood included some A-list stars in attendance, and according to ABC, required proof of vaccination. However, many guests didn’t wear masks. At the show, Bieber performed a set that included some of his biggest hits like “What Do You Mean?” and “Somebody,” which are on the setlist for the Justice World Tour.

Bieber was also at the actual Super Bowl LVI game with his wife, Hailey Bieber. There were many celebrities in attendance at the game, which was held in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. The stadium is actually located near The Forum, which is where Bieber is set to perform on Thursday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), after testing positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for at least five days. If Bieber tested positive on Saturday, it looks like his California show will most likely be postponed as well.

With the announcement of Bieber testing positive for COVID, many fans took to Twitter to wish the singer well under the tag #GetWellSoonJustin.

If the outpouring of love and support is any indication, it’s that Bieber’s fans only want what’s best for the singer. It’s also clear that even if some dates on this tour need to be rescheduled a third time, they’re willing to wait to see him perform live as soon as it’s safe.