LOL, A Billboard Mishap Made Justin Into A SKIMS Underwear Model

Get you a man who can do both? Justin Bieber wore multiple hats in his latest modeling campaign when he accidentally found his way into an ad for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. The “Peaches” singer landed a new Balenciaga ad on the side of the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood, but seeing as there was another SKIMS ad beneath his, he became the face of both. The strange billboard mishap temporarily made Justin Bieber into a SKIMS underwear model, and Twitter can’t stop laughing.

Believe me when I say the Biebs’ billboard mishap was a sight to be seen. The top half of the billboard had Bieber looking bad to the bone in a leather jacket and his neck tattoo on full display. But, apparently, construction workers needed a little extra time to finish the masterpiece, because Bieber’s bottom half showed him wearing only underwear and socks thanks to the leftover SKIMS ad.

Los Angelenos driving by got a good laugh on their commutes home that day. "Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home,” one person tweeted.

"I'm so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny,” another person tweeted.

Fans shared photos online and could not stop cracking up. Soon enough, the image went viral.

On July 23, it was announced Bieber would be the face of Balenciaga’s fall campaign. The French fashion house tapped the pop star to model their newest designs including a leather jacket, hoodie, track pants, and handbag. Bieber was looking chicer than ever in the advert, but he probably got more than he bargained for when the photo was stamped across the West Hollywood hotel. That being said, if there’s no such thing as bad press, it’s just another day of being a viral sensation for the Biebs.