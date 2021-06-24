In a June 24 interview with GQ, Joshua Bassett confirmed he’s LGBTQ+, although he won’t label himself. The news comes weeks after the actor seemingly came out during a May 10 interview with Clevver. At the time, fans didn’t know whether he was being serious or not because he did it so casually. Now, Bassett confirmed he “wasn’t joking.”

Bassett first hinted at his sexuality while talking about his love for Harry Styles. “He is a very classy man. He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all – acting, singing, fashion,” he told Clevver about the singer. "Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

As fans on social media debated whether or not he was joking, Bassett took to Instagram to reveal he’s still figuring out his sexuality. “Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, i love you all the same. love who you love shamelessly. it’s ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love,” the star wrote in a May 11 Instagram, which he captioned with rainbow hearts.

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In his new interview with GQ, Bassett said he stands “behind every word” in his IG post. “Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear,” he explained.

When asked if he thinks young people still need to “come out,” Bassett said, “I am anti–coming out in the sense that there’s no need to.” He explained that people have tried to push labels on him ever since he was a kid, but he hasn’t boxed himself into a specific category when discussing his sexuality. “There are plenty of letters in the alphabet… Why bother rushing to a conclusion?” he said. “Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true.”

“I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all. Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most,” he added. “I think nothing is more powerful than speaking the truth.”