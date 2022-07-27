Some of East High’s most prestigious alumni returned to high school recently, and the current class definitely took notice. Over the summer, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens set the internet on fire when they both journeyed back to the setting of their beloved High School Musical movies. Naturally, the nostalgic photos had fans wondering if some sort of reboot or possibly an appearance in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series could be in the works. Well, now East High’s current golden boy is breaking down whether Troy and Gabriella could return. That’s right — Joshua Bassett addressed those Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens High School Musical photos, since they’re obviously all the gossip at East High right now.

Efron and Hudgens sent HSM fans into a tailspin in the summer of 2022 after casually dropping photos of a trip back to East High just a few weeks apart from one another. Hudgens was first to pay her fictional alma mater a visit, sharing a video of herself posing in front of East High on June 26. She even quoted Gabriella’s iconic line about how easy it is to make a friend in kindergarten in the caption and played her climactic duet with Troy “Breaking Free” in the video to really deliver a heaping helping of nostalgia. Then, less than a month later, Efron shared his own photo at East High.

If either IG post were shared on its own, it would’ve been just a nice little treat for HSM fans and nothing more, but the fact that Efron and Hudgens both revisited East High so close to one another set off alarms for everyone who’s been holding out hope for Troy and Gabriella’s long-awaited return. One of the predominant fan theories that arose was that the iconic duo could appear in Disney+’s sequel series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which just premiered its third season on July 27. The show has featured former HSM stars like Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu in the past, so bringing in Efron and Hudgens definitely feels like a possibility. However, HSMTMTS star Joshua Bassett admitted he was just as surprised by those IG posts as fans.

“Listen, I can't say anything,” Bassett told E! on July 26. “But all I will say is I was just as confused as you are. I don't know what's going on with that.”

Disney Channel

Unfortunately, Bassett’s response sounds like confirmation that Efron and Hudgens aren’t going to show up in HSMTMTS Season 3, but maybe he’s just in the dark about a possible Troy/Gabriella cameo in Season 4? Or, there’s still the chance they could be working on an HSM-related project that’s separate from HSMTMTS. Then there’s the saddest option of all: the IG posts were nothing more than a cute bit of nostalgia that were posted so close together out of sheer coincidence and nothing more. TBH, I’m still holding out hope this could be the start of something new, but only time will tell if that’s true or not.