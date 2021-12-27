Jordyn Woods' BF Got Her The Most Over-The-Top Christmas Gift

Jordyn Woods had a very merry Christmas this year thanks to a lavish present from her NBA star beau, Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves player may not have spent the holiday with Woods, but he still sent lots of love her way. Woods posted photos of all the presents her boyfriend gifted her, one of which included her dream car.

On Dec. 25, Woods took to Instagram to share a slideshow featuring the incredible presents her boyfriend had gifted her for the holidays. First up? A gorgeous brown Porsche with a bow on top.

“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!!” she wrote. “My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?”

Woods’ caption also referenced the fact that the pandemic had forced them to be apart during the holidays two years in a row. “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that Covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt,” she said.

Woods’ slideshow also showed off her new jacket from Louis Vuitton, also gifted to her by Towns. She excitedly held up her new car keys as she sported the jacket in the last photo of the slideshow. After seeing her impressive slew of presents, her followers were in awe. “The swag levels” Jaden Smith wrote in a comment. “HOT,” her friend Amber Asaly said.

Towns revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 23, which would explain why he and Woods weren’t able to be together this holiday. Instead, Woods spent it with her family. She posted a video of a rainbow on Christmas day and said she believed it was her dad looking down on her.

The pandemic hasn’t made holidays easy for couples, but Woods and her man are going strong despite being miles apart.