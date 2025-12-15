Not a lot of people can say they’ve hung out with Michael B. Jordan in a bathroom or juiced a pineapple with Glen Powell, but Jordan Howlett has done both this year. The 28-year-old California native, better known as @Jordan_the_Stallion8 across platforms, has recently found himself in A-list company, but he hasn’t always been rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s elite.

Before he took off on social media, Howlett had his eyes set on playing professional baseball. “I was getting ready to get drafted,” he says. “When COVID happened in 2020 and that got derailed, I was trying to figure out exactly who I was as a person. You get so lost and caught up in trying to achieve this really big goal that you lose sight of what it is that you enjoy.”

In finding his voice, the self-described “anxious overthinker” started posting comedic stories about his 9-to-5 job as a financial adviser, which he says resonated with a lot of people. From there, his following started to grow. Now, Howlett has nearly 38 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Being a content creator was the last thing he ever thought he’d end up doing, though. “Growing up, I know people watched YouTube a lot. I never had Vine. I didn’t know what Vine was,” he says, adding that when he wasn’t playing baseball, he was watching TV and movies. “I’d always be curious when I watched TV, thinking ‘Well, I wonder what it’s like for these people’s lives, being actors, being entertainers,’” Howlett says.

Courtesy of Jordan Howlett

Some of his most viral TikTok videos — with up to 51.5 million views — feature celebrity guests partaking in one of Howlett’s many video series. His first popular online series in 2023, the Fast Food Secrets Club, involved Howlett sharing confidential recipes and menu hacks from some of the most popular fast food spots, like McDonald’s and Taco Bell. He’s also known for juicing fruits, traveling to countries just to try a viral dish he saw on his FYP, and throwing his glasses after taste-testing something delicious. (By the way, he only has three pairs of glasses, and they’re almost indestructible.)

When you go to one of Howlett’s pages, you’ll see a variety of content. The one thing that stays consistent is that he almost always begins his videos with his catchphrase — “come here” — which he says to get his followers’ attention. “Whenever people ask what I do, I always tell them I just do silly videos online,” he says. “Sometimes, it’s about food-related stuff. Sometimes, I’m trying to find a recipe. Sometimes, I'm explaining something. Sometimes, I get a really cool gadget that I want to try out. Sometimes, there’s a collaboration with a really cool person, a celebrity of some sort, and it’s all just a mixed bag.” Basically, you can’t put Howlett in just one box.

In 2024, though, he made headlines for something unexpected — a video about how Gen Z looks older than millennials that has more than 3.7 million likes. As someone who often gets mistaken for his mother’s older brother, Howlett shared a story about how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once assumed he was a 50-year-old father of a young kid when he asked for an autograph. The content creator, who is younger than both Zendaya and Tom Holland, now feels bad about adding to the Gen Z versus millennials aging discourse.

At one point, someone’s like, ‘Who’s responsible for this?’ And I was so nervous.’

“I thought that was the end of the story until The New York Times had picked it up and it stemmed into this whole thing, like, ‘Why are millennials aging better than Gen Z?’ It had ballooned to a pretty big point, and it was funny, because at one point, someone’s like, ‘Who’s responsible for this?’ And I was so nervous,” he says.

Along with his more mature looks, Howlett admits to having a millennial pause as well, but he’s at least Gen Z enough to know to edit it out. “I see it a lot, and it’s funny, even with a lot of older celebrities, when they film, you can see when they do it. It’s just like a pop and then, ‘Hey, guys.’” Howlett would know firsthand how A-listers act behind the scenes after filming with so many of them.

His celebrity collabs began after his Gen Z video went viral last year, and Howlett started getting comments about how much he looked like Method Man. The two eventually linked up in Howlett’s bathroom to record a doppelganger video, which then inspired other look-alike-type TikToks with artists like Donald Glover and Michael B. Jordan. From those videos, Howlett realized he could reach out to other stars to collaborate and help promote their next big projects. This year, he’s worked with Sinners star Jesse Williams, Will Smith, Shakira, and the cast of Superman.

Courtesy of Jordan Howlett

His Method Man video was one of his favorites to shoot, but he also says his TikTok with Glover was “a master class on comedic timing.” The only time Howlett had a bit of a misunderstanding was when he worked with Powell to promote The Running Man. Whent they met, Howlett explained to Powell the two of them were going to try drinking fresh pineapple juice, and if Powell liked it, he was expected to throw his glasses as hard as he could against the wall.

“Glen’s like, ‘Are you sure it’s not going to damage that wall?’ I’m like, ‘If it damages that wall, we should not be in this building.’” It turns out Powell thought the content creator was talking about the cups they were drinking from and not his eyewear. “He picks up the glass that we’re drinking out of, and I quickly was like, ‘No, no, no,’” he says. “I think if I had brain farted for just a little bit longer, he probably would’ve spiked the glass into the wall.”

It’s not the only mishap that’s happened with his signature glasses-throwing bit. Howlett has accidentally hit someone nearby with his frames on a few occasions. “There was one time at this hot-pot place in Japan, where they give you these little bear ears to wear, and I threw them, and they hit somebody,” he says. “As I’m trying to explain how sorry I am, they’re like, ‘Don’t you do videos?’ And I was like, ‘Well, there you go.’ So that actually helped my explanation.”

I’m not trying to skip the line because I have some following. That’s not really the point.

Most recently, Howelett has been getting recognized for starting the “tendernism” trend after he collaborated with chef Walter Johnson at the Destination Smokehouse in October. While he was taste-testing the restaurant’s famous ribs, they literally fell off the bone. Their flabbergasted reaction was to just walk away like they were upset, which TikTokers have recreated after getting a gorgeous haircut and trying a new lip gloss they love. “People are really loving it, and I’m so happy for Walt,” he says.

Next up, Howlett has a few “collaboration surprises” in the works. He’s also manifesting ones in 2026 with Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, and Cillian Murphy, because “he absolutely does not enjoy social media,” Howlett says.

He would also be down to add acting and being on set to his resume — but it has to be the right project. “I’m not trying to skip the line because I have some following. That’s not really the point,” he says. “If there are other people that I think are more talented that can crush that role, I’d much rather have them do it, because I do love cinema so much.”

Most of all, after a year of starting viral trends, Howlett is just looking forward to creating more content next year. “I love making videos every day,” he says. “It is a genuine love. I want to find a way to create more in a way that fills my heart.”