Jordan Fisher is going to be a dad! The former Liv and Maddie star is expecting his first child with wife Ellie Woods, and they shared the happy update on Instagram. In a Dec. 14 post, Fisher shared a clip of the moment he found out he was going to be a parent, and I dare you not to cry.

“And the journey begins…we can’t wait to meet you,” Fisher captioned his latest Instagram video. In the clip, his wife told him to stand with both hands in his pockets as she looked on. Moments later, he found a positive pregnancy test in his pocket and immediately burst into tears.

Fisher’s video only got sweeter from there. The actor and his wife surprised their parents with gender reveal cupcakes, and took a video of them biting into the center. “It’s a boy!” they shrieked in excitement.

This marks the first child for both Fisher and Woods, who got engaged in May 2019 and got married in November 2020 at Walt Disney World. “I got to marry my best friend,” Woods said at the time. “The dreamiest wedding to start my marriage with the dreamiest man.”

Now, the pair are entering a brand new chapter, and look happier than ever.

After the video went live, Fisher’s famous friends couldn’t contain their excitement. “OH MY GOODNESS. I am so happy for you!” Lindsay Arnold, his season 25 Dancing With the Stars partner wrote below the post. Pop singer JoJo also chimed in and said, “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG ITS A BOY OMG!!!”

According to Woods, it was always in the cards for them to have a family.

"His goal in life is to have a family,” she told People in 2019. “I'm not an actress or in the entertainment industry in any way, so it was really important for me to find a husband that was grounded and had goals that were the same as mine. For us to both agree that family was the most important thing that we get out of life was a big sign for me."

Congratulations to the happy couple!