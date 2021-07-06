Umm, Simone Biles' BF Said He Didn't Know Who She Was Before They Dated

I’m not famous or anything, but I can only assume dating as a celeb is super weird. Potential partners may know random stuff about you before you even embark on a first date, and it’s probably hard to figure out what people’s intentions are in general. But not all stars need to worry about sus dating experiences. Footballer Jonathan Owens said he didn’t know who Simone Biles was before they started dating. Couldn’t be me!

Now, before I start roasting Owens for being unaware about his own future girlfriend’s legacy (she’s the most decorated American gymnast of all time and has four Olympic gold medals), there is something charming about the Houston Texans’ cluelessness. Let’s be real: Biles is way more famous than he is, so theoretically speaking, he could very well have been one of those ~shady~ people trying to piggyback off of his boo’s stardom and fortune. (It’s happened to other celebs before — Lovatics still believe Demi Lovato’s 2021 song, “15 Minutes,” is about her ex-fiance Max Ehrich’s thirst for fame, which supposedly spurred the couple’s breakup.)

However, in a recent interview, Owens straight-up said he didn’t even know Biles was the G.O.A.T. when they first connected on social media back in March 2020, which is sort of wholesome, TBH. “I didn’t know who she was," Owens told Texas Monthly in June. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

Owens said on Biles’ Facebook Watch show, Simone vs Herself, that he was initially attracted to Biles’ hustle mentality. “Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” he confessed. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of like, 'Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.”

“Pretty good” is obvi an understatement, and later, thanks to well-informed family members and friends, Owens realized Biles was the real deal. The greatest of all time. The baddest b*tch in the gymnastics game.

“I would tell people, and they’re like, ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’” he said. “And I’m like, 'Man, she’s good like that?!' Like I didn’t [know].”

Yes, Jonathan, your girl is good ~like that~. Now, excuse me while I, too, attempt to casually stumble into the DMs of a hot person who just so happens to be an Olympian. Wish me luck!