Pope Heyward has been through it, but all that trauma may have been worth it in the end. At least, that’s how Jonathan Daviss views his character’s Outer Banks conclusion. Even though Pope had to go through hell and back in the adventure series’ five seasons, Daviss is proud of where the journey led him, and has a clear picture of what Pope’s life looks life in the years after the finale.

“Most of the stuff Pope wanted, he got at the end of the show,” Daviss tells Elite Daily. The climactic final episode revealed that after recovering the Royal Merchant gold, Pope was able to solve Cleo’s immigration issues and marry her in Kildare, where they inherited his ancestor Denmark Tanny’s mansion, Tannyhill. “He gets his girl, he gets Tannyhill, which is a representation of his history. And he gets his father back,” Daviss says.

Throughout the series, Pope’s dad has expressed his disapproval of his son’s Pogue lifestyle, urging him to focus on bettering his future by going to college. This created a sad rift between father and son, but at the series’ end, Pope and his dad are finally able to come to a mutual understanding, as he uses his gold to help rebuild the family’s destroyed seafood business.

“I think Pope's making a lot of amends. He's in a much better place, mentally,” Daviss says of his character’s ending. “They did a good job of wrapping it up in a very sweet way.”

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As for the future, Daviss sees Pope and Cleo devoting their marital bliss to “a lot of good food” and forging new adventures together. “They got money now. They'll probably do a lot of traveling, honestly. Maybe open a business,” Daviss muses. “Cleo will probably open a food business and Pope will just fund whatever she wants to do.”

But don’t think the fiery pair will get too comfortable in their marriage and wealth. “They’ll probably fight a bit, too,” Daviss says. “I mean, there's no good relationship without a little bit of tension, right?”