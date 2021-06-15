Jonah Hill's Latest Instagram Photo Has Fans Debating His Age

In a random turn of events, the latest internet debacle involves none other than Jonah Hill. You see, Hill incited a lot of confusion on June 13 when posting a selfie to the ‘Gram. His latest pic showed him looking dapper than ever in a buttoned-down shirt and slacks, which wouldn’t have been all that perplexing. But the coinciding caption left fans admittedly confused. Yep, fans are scratching their heads over Jonah Hill's Instagram about being "50 & Thriving.”

Hill’s post, which has since gone viral, clearly implied he was over the hill. Seeing as his followers thought he was much younger, they started an internet frenzy over the confusing caption. “You really made me google how old you were. I was like no f*cking way,” one fan commented on the post. “I needed to google ‘jonah hill age’ when i saw this,” another person agreed.

As it turns out, Hill was just messing around, and the caption was in reference to his mature fashion look. The actor is a ripe 37 years old.

You can see Hill’s Instagram photo that incited the age debate below.

Hill got such a kick out of the fuss from fans and press, he re-shared an article about the saga. He reposted METRO’s article titled "Jonah Hill says he’s ‘50 and thriving’ – and fans are confused about his real age in dapper photo"

“Important news!” he captioned the screenshot.

Hill’s appearance has been making headlines a lot in recent years. The Superbad actor got fans talking with his weight loss, and he’s been open about how that affected his lifestyle.

“I think the biggest shift in my personal style was that I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy,” Hill told GQ in November 2020. “It’s really hard when you’re overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren’t made for people who are overweight to have style. So, I think it surprises people.” It’s safe to say fans were taken by surprise with his latest Instagram post.