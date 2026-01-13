JoJo Siwa Posts Pic In A Wedding Dress Amid Engagement Rumors

JoJo Siwa seems incredibly eager to walk down the aisle... even though she’s technically not engaged just yet. A few weeks after Siwa issued her boyfriend Chris Hughes a proposal deadline, which seemed to indicate the couple is getting close to taking the next step, she posted some very telling photos on Snapchat.

“Call me a wife!!!” Siwa captioned a photo of herself smiling in a lacy white gown and translucent wedding veil. While Siwa is clearly in a bridal state of mind, it doesn’t appear as though she’s actually started dress shopping just yet. The matrimonial pic appears to be A.I.-generated, as Siwa preceded it with a prompt. “‘Turn me into a Bride that’s getting ready for her wedding,’” Siwa wrote beneath a casual pic of herself in a sweater. “Wife loading...” she captioned the next pic.

While this wedding dress may not be real, the sentiment behind it sure seems to be. The snaps come less than a month after Siwa and Hughes spoke openly about getting engaged in the near future in an interview with The Sun on Dec. 20.

Hughes shut down the idea of getting engaged over the holidays, writing it off as too “expected.” That prompted Siwa to threaten taking matters into her own hands. “Alright, you’re keeping me guessing, aren’t you? But what if I got him a ring?” Siwa said.

Hughes replied that he’d be “really uncomfortable” with being the recipient of a proposal. So Siwa agreed to give him some more time, but not too much. “I wouldn’t do it unless you waited like seven years,” Siwa said. “And then I’d be like, ‘Alright, my *ss is getting down on the knee then.’ If you waited too long, I’d be like, ‘OK.’”

She even gave her beau a specific date by which he’ll need to pop the question: “Just so you know, on May 27th, 2032, I will be down on one knee,” Siwa said. “I will not wait one extra day!”

While that deadline is still several years away, it sure seems like Siwa is hoping Hughes doesn’t wait until the last minute to give her a ring.