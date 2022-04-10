JoJo Revealed Nickelodeon Didn't Invite Her To The Kids' Choice Awards

JoJo Siwa was missing at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9, which had plenty of fans wondering why. Of course, the 18-year-old singer has had some drama with Nickelodeon before, after she claimed last year that the company was preventing her from performing her own music on her tour. Thankfully, Siwa took to social media to update her fans on her absence from Saturday night’s awards show. JoJo Siwa’s video explained why she wasn’t at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.

In an Instagram video on April 9, Siwa revealed why she didn’t attend the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday: she wasn’t invited. “I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go,” Siwa explained in the caption. “I simply didn’t get an invite.” In the clip, Siwa also shared that she’s “not sure why” she wasn’t invited by Nickelodeon. As her fans well know, Siwa has been a regular attendee of the awards show ever since 2015, which made her absence at the 2022 ceremony stand out. In a follow-up clip posted to her Instagram Story, Siwa explained that she had been tagged in a video featuring her song “One Chance” being played at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. “So my song made it... but not me,” Siwa said while laughing.

While Siwa herself admitted to not knowing the reason behind not being invited, she did retweet some fan theories. After sharing her IG video, Siwa retweeted a fan who wrote: “The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon.”

This isn’t the first time that Siwa has shared her frustrations with Nickelodeon. According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer also took to Twitter in September 2021 to vent about the company, claiming they wouldn’t allow her to perform the original songs she wrote for the Paramount+ movie The J Team while on tour.

Siwa also recently surprised fans with a drastic hair transformation, which she shared in an Instagram video on April 6 and an Instagram pic on April 7. Siwa started off with at least 5 inches chopped off from her previous long ‘do, and then got shaved sides styled in a sort of comb-over mohawk. “HAPPPPPY,” Siwa captioned her pic.

Though fans may have been wondering about Siwa’s absence at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, her Instagram video certainly cleared things up.